Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.80. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,508. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.