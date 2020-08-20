Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 144,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

