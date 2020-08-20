Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 153,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,408. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

