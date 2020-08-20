Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.64 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 854,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 572,782 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

