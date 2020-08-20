Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

