Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 300,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.