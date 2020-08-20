Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.01. 27,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,485. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

