Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,143 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

