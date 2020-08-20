Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,029 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. AJO LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 252,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.