Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,886 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $62,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.02. 273,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

