Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 4.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $62,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ecolab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.45. 17,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

