Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W W Grainger worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.41. 4,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.35 and its 200-day moving average is $296.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $358.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

