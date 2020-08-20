Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,576.73. 84,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,503.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,380.51. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,060.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

