Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,827 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 0.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nutrien worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

