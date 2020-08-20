Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $2,510,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 548,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 188.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,682. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average of $342.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

