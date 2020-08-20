BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $583.36. The company had a trading volume of 552,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit