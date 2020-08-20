Blockparty (BOXX Token) Price Down 91.1% Over Last Week (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $88,195.96 and $1,673.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 91.1% against the dollar. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

