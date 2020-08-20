Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.29. 197,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.