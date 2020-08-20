Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hershey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,613,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,540,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,527,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.80. 42,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.