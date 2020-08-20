Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 71,053 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,282.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $120,425.68.

RSSS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,036. Research Solutions Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Research Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

