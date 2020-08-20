Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Lowered by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 286.5% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 154,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 132,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,947 shares of company stock worth $9,479,561. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

