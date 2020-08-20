Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 475,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 588,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 370,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 424.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.