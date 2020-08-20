Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $72.40. 2,444,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,369. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.