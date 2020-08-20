Brokerages Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $996.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $982.60 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $806.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

DLR traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.28. 50,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,567. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.