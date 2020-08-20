Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Health Catalyst also reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.89.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 84,742 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $2,953,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,220.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 24,439 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $739,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,566 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,813. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

