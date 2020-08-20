Brokerages Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.38. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 189,217 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.