Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $84.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the highest is $94.43 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $108.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $378.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $328.26 million, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $379.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Gabelli lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.95. 15,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,328. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.