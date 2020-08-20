Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. 602,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.05 million, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

