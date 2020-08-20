Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $20.44

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

ACI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 1,126,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,967. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

