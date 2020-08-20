Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $262.22

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at $30,537,936.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,577,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,260,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,091 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,640. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.81. 232,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.95. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

