Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $59.96

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $1,037,000.

NBR stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,485. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -82.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.