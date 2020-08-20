Brokerages Set Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) PT at $21.75

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $869,894 over the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

