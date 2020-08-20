Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target at $8.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of PINWF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.