Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Insider Sandra Sedo Sells 440 Shares

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) insider Sandra Sedo sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $14,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,508,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,888,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $8,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

