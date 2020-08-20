CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 4.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 788,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,774. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

