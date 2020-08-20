Caspian (CSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,632.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $71,632.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

