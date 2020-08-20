CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $482,581.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $482,581.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05691306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

