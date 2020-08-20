Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.60 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $45.60 million and $7.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,864,122,973 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.