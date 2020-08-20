CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the July 15th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHFS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.92.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. Research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.