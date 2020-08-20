Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Clorox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

