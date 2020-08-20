Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. 704,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,737,934. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

