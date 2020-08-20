Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Sells $54,810.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Telesmanic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Telesmanic sold 242 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $13,881.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,729. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after buying an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

