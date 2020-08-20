Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Sells $54,810.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Telesmanic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Telesmanic sold 242 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $13,881.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,729. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after buying an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit