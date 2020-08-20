CoinFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,566.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $389,787.54 and $2,566.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, FCoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.