Cominar REIT (CUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

