Commercial National Financial Corp (CNAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of CNAF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

