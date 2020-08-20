Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $340.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,929. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

