Cream Trading 32.1% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. Cream has a market cap of $38,968.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00769354 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.01507107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,732.57 or 0.98981418 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00144718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00058275 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.