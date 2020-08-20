CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $115,586.45 and $202.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 81,210,299 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

