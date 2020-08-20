CRYPTO20 Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $5.60 and $20.33. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $800.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,355,203 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

