CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 6,026,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,285. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

